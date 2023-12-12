Kendall Jenner Is Officially In Her Phoebe Philo Era

Swifties, the BeyHive... Taylor Swift and Beyoncé both have a ridiculously loyal fan base. But they aren’t the only famous female figures with devoted supporters. Enter Philophiles, aka style-obsessed followers of eponymous designer Phoebe Philo, who just debuted her long-awaited first collection in October. This morning, the growing club will be delighted to hear they’ve recruited another member: Kendall Jenner. That’s right, the model is officially in her Phoebe Philo era, having worn the designer’s new outerwear twice this month. And Jenner’s latest look — a beige cape-like leather trench coat — will have Philophiles buzzing.

On Dec. 11, the 818 Tequila founder was captured on her way to grab dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills. For the chilly Los Angeles night, Jenner kept warm in Philo’s new oversized double-breasted, belted trench coat, which is rendered in glossy leather. To up the glamour, Jenner opted for the sumptuous piece’s attachable scarf. The look is currently unavailable on the designer’s website, but fingers crossed there will be a restock or similar item in the next drop (which is slated for spring 2024).

Of course, the model wasn’t done there. In a classic Jenner move, it appears she left her pants at home (oops!) and instead went with sheer black tights for her bottoms. Lastly, she accessorized the luxe outfit with a small brown bag from Bottega Veneta and pointy black heels.

Yes, in case you missed it, Jenner first stepped out in a head-to-toe Phoebe Philo look on Dec. 8 while shopping around West Hollywood. Her afternoon ensemble included the designer’s black caped bomber jacket, white slouchy jeans, and brown calf hair Kit Cabas bag. (Her stylist, Dani Michelle, is on fire.)

It seems Jenner is the first celebrity to sport Philo’s new line — but considering the designer’s immaculate reputation, she certainly won’t be the last. While we wait for the label to drop more styles, copy the model’s latest night-out ensemble with the pieces ahead.