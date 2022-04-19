Even before her latest role as the mysterious, supernaturally gifted Olga in Robert Egger’s sweeping epic The Northman, Anya Taylor-Joy’s own aesthetic is decidedly ethereal. Between her shimmering skin and silvery-blonde hair, Taylor-Joy's look veers more toward a real-life elf princess than a mere movie star mortal — just page through her best red carpet moments for proof. But at The Northman LA premiere, Taylor-Joy might have reached her fairytale-inspired apex with celestial makeup, metallic nails, and an updo fit for Lady Godiva herself. Anya Taylor-Joy’s jumbo goddess braid ponytail, a thick plait down her back, is at once an homage to her Viking character and an undeniably chic way to show off her moonlit cheek highlight and full, fluttery eyelashes.

Walking the red carpet just a day after her 26th birthday, Taylor-Joy’s premiere look is surely the first of many — the large-scale film is a highly anticipated one with plenty of press commitments surrounding it. Naturally, the actor turned to her favorite, go-to glam team — including hairstylist Gregory Russell, makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, and manicurist Kim Truong — to bring the angelic aesthetic to life. The professional trio is some of Hollywood’s most sought-after artists in general, and they’ve worked with Taylor-Joy on her most celebrated red carpet looks ever — think her veiled Vanity Fair Oscars Party moment and her ‘60s-inspired SNL appearance aesthetic.

Russell pulled Taylor-Joy’s hair back into a wavy, center-parted braided ponytail, secured at the base of her head with a silky ivory ribbon and at the ends with a clear hairband. The conscious decision to leave her hair its natural texture rather than straightening it first or slicking it down just adds to the fairylike appeal.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joys makeup, applied by Eisdell, features a suite of Dior Beauty products — a fitting choice considering the actor is an ambassador for the brand’s celebrated relaunch of Dior Addict lipstick. After evening out the complexion with Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation, concealer, and some finely-milled powders, Eisdell swept Dior Forever Couture Luminizer in shade 02 Pink Glow across Taylor-Joy’s chiseled cheekbones for that lit-from-within glow. To define the eyes, Eisdell used the Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Palette in New Look and the Dior Mono Couleur Couture 530 Gallery before shellacking the lashes in the cult-classic Diorshow Mascara. Finishing up the radiant look with Dior Addict in shade 100 Nude Look and Dior Addict Lip Tint 491 Natural Rosewood, Taylor-Joy’s makeup was complete.

As the ultimate finishing touch, Kim Truong (better known online as @kimkimnails) encased Taylor-Joy’s nails in an opal metallic overlay with gold chrome half-moons that almost create a reverse French manicure. Shimmering and interesting, they illuminate her Tiffany & Co. jewelry for an otherworldly glow.

With the gleaming, angelic look, Taylor-Joy cements her status as one of the most aesthetically intriguing women in Hollywood. Below, shop some of the exact products used to bring the moment to life.

