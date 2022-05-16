If you’re familiar with the cult-favorite Filipino beauty brand Sunnies Face, you know all about their best selling product: Fluffmate lipstick. Until now, fans have only been able to snag items from the line in Asia. Starting today, however, the hero lipstick is exclusively available at sunniesface.com for the first time ever in the U.S. This is a big deal, considering the immediate pandemonium that ensued around the brand’s initial launch in 2018. “On [the Philippines] launch night, our website had over three million views, selling out of a years’ worth of product in just ten minutes,” explains Jess Wilson, co-founder of Sunnies Face, to TZR.

Ever since, the matte-finish lipstick has become a coveted product worldwide. U.S. fans often ask their Filipino friends to bring Fluffmattes back stateside when they visit. Even more the brand continues to sell one every 30 seconds in the Philippines according to data from the brand. “Fluffmatte is so well-loved because it’s so easy to use and is long-lasting,” explains Wilson. It has a weightless, second skin feel, so it’s hydrating and beyond comfortable to wear. The airbrushed tint is a good go-to whenever you are looking to add some color to your beauty look, whether it’s casual or more formal. It consists of a thoughtfully edited color range of 15 lip shades with names like Baby Spice, Baked, and Milk Tea (to name a few).

“After 22 formula revisions and 350+ colors, we pared it down to the nine most flattering shades to create the range and have since added six additional hues for your perfect match,” explains Wilson. They’re all designed to be universally flattering, which is a theme across the line. According to Wilson, the brand was made specifically for a complex range of Southeast Asian skin tones that are often overlooked in the beauty industry. “We wanted to create universally flattering products that gave that effortless look, and that were accessible to everyone, whether they were just starting out with makeup or a pro makeup artist,” adds Wilson.

See below to be among the first customers to officially shop the North American debut of Fluffmate.

