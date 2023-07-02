Prime Day 2023 may not officially begin for another few days (the annual sales event is slated to begin on Tuesday, July 11 and run through Wednesday, July 12), but savvy shoppers know that some of the best sales are happening now. Amazon secretly rolled out some stellar early deals on popular beauty products, from everyday essentials like body lotions and hand soaps, to a few cult-favorite products that’ll enhance your personal care collection in the most unexpected ways. Because these deals are so unbeatable, though, you’ll want to act fast before they sell out — which they undoubtedly will.

Ahead, shop our editor-curated list of the very best early Prime Day beauty deals, live on Amazon right now.

20% Off This Glow-Boosting Face Scrub Amazon Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub & Scrubbie $31.95 $25.56 - See On Amazon Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind.

34% Off This Korean Vitamin C Serum Amazon SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum $25 $16.39 - See On Amazon This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

48% Off A Plumping Lip Treatment Amazon Somaluxe Lip Collagen $29.99 $15.68 - See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

46% Off A 5-Pack Of Makeup Sponges Amazon BEAKEY 5 Pcs Makeup Sponges Set $12.99 $6.99 - See On Amazon This set of five multipurpose sponges can be used for all your makeup application needs — cream or powder foundation, concealer, blush, and more. A precision tip reaches the corners of the eyes, while the rounded side works well for cheeks and necks. The flat bottom is ideal for chins, foreheads, and contouring. Over 8,000 five-star reviews come from shoppers who call these brushes “very durable” and “THE BEST beauty blenders”.

33% Off 24 K-Beauty Sheet Masks Amazon DERMAL Combo Pack Korean Face Mask (24-Pack) $24 $15.99 - See On Amazon If you want to incorporate more sheet masks into your daily routine, this set of 24 from DERMAL is a great place to start. These popular masks have over 16,000 five-star reviews, with plenty of customers saying their face feels much softer after use. These are infused with vitamin E and collagen, making them a great way to add a little extra self-care to your day.

36% 2 Skin-Smoothing Foot Masks Amazon LV LAVINSO Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $24.95 $15.95 - See On Amazon This foot peel mask is one of the most popular on Amazon, with 24,000+ ratings and counting. By simply wearing the plastic "socks" for an hour, you'll get a deep exfoliating peel that leaves skin smooth, soft, and hydrated. Fans love how effective and easy to use this kit is, with one raving, "This product is a holy grail."

50% Off An 11-Piece Makeup Brush Set Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (11 Pieces) $19.99 $9.99 - See On Amazon Whether you're looking to build your makeup brush collection from scratch or just add some quality pieces, this is a great time to stock up on an 11-piece set that's won over 12,000 fans. Each set includes a wide variety of brushes with soft, dense bristles and attractive bamboo handles. Plus, you also get a makeup sponge for blending.

71% Off A Pro-Quality Hair Dryer Amazon Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $69.99 $19.95 - See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

20% Off These Glycolic Acid Pads For Smooth, Clear Skin Amazon QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads $24.95 $19.95 - See On Amazon Featuring a 20% glycolic acid content as well as vitamins B5, C, and E, the 50 textured pads in this tub gently and effectively exfoliate the skin while soothing and preventing irritation. Each cruelty-free pad has a convenient finger notch for easy application and a waffle weave texture for maximum exfoliation.

41% Off A Silicone Makeup Brush Holder Amazon FERYES Travel Makeup Brush Holder $19.99 $11.89 - See On Amazon This cleverly designed travel makeup brush holder features a squeeze-to-open slot that has magnets to keep your brushes safely inside until you need them. It's nearly 8 inches long and can securely contain two to four brushes depending on their sizes. It can be soaped and rinsed clean and comes in 23 styles in the listing.

50% Off An ACV Shampoo & Conditioner Set Amazon WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Set $30.64 $15.30 - See On Amazon This shampoo and conditioner set with over 43,000 five-star reviews is made with 100% vegan botanical ingredients like raw Himalayan apple cider vinegar, nettle leaf extract, and oils like almond, coconut, and avocado. The nourishing formulas are free of parabens and sulfates.

49% A 5-in-1 Hair Curling Kit Amazon Wavytalk 5-in-1 Curling Iron $66.99 $33.90 - See On Amazon This ceramic curling wand comes with five interchangeable heads that allow you to create tons of looks with the same tool. The wand heats up in just 30 seconds and has two heat settings to choose from. It also comes with hair clips and an insulated glove.

52% Off A Foldable, Light Makeup Mirror For Travel Amazon deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror $59.99 $28.89 - See On Amazon Great for at-home use or when traveling, this USB-rechargeable folding mirror has 72 bright LEDs to illuminate your face and hair. It has earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating thanks to its three light settings (daylight, white light, and warm light) and its ultra-thin profile when folded.

35% Off These Hair Wax Sticks For Slicked Back Buns Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick (2-Pack) $21.99 $14.25 - See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look, it'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.

65% Off This Exfoliating Foot & Body Scrub Amazon M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub $49.99 $17.50 - See On Amazon This popular scrub is made with Himalayan salt and infused with collagen to help exfoliate dead skin cells and showcase your natural glow. Great for your face, body, and even feet, it's ideal for all skin types. A little goes a long way, and the formula will leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

44% Off This Cult-Favorite Snail Mucin Essence Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, 3.38 Fl. Oz. $25 $13.89 - See On Amazon This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

25% Off A 2-Pack Of Neutrogena Cleansing Wipes Amazon Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance-Free Makeup Remover Wipes (2-Pack) $13.69 $10.27 - See On Amazon During Prime Day a lot of everyday essentials go on sale, much like these Neutrogena makeup-removing wipes. Each of the two packs comes with 25 wipes, for a total of 50, which means you'll have enough makeup remover to last you almost two months — all for an unbeatable price while the sale lasts.

21% Off A 3-Pack Of Dermaplaners Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) $7.49 $5.94 - See On Amazon With more than 137,000 five-star ratings, these exfoliating precision tools are a must-have in your beauty drawer. From shaping brows to shaving peach fuzz, they can help gently remove fine hairs and dead skin to create smoother skin. Don't worry about nicks and irritation — the fine micro-guards help protect your skin.

19% A Daily Cleanser Loved By Derms Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 16 Fl. Oz. $17.99 $14.57 - See On Amazon Suitable for all skin types, the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a go-to cleanser for so many. It contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to hydrate the skin while removing dirt, makeup, and excess oil. Reviewers love it for its soft, lotion-like consistency and the gentle cleanse it provides. This cleanser is also fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic.