Absolutely Amazing Prime Day Beauty Deals That Are Selling Out Fast

Amazon Prime Day has arrived early this year (on June 21 and 22, to be specific), so it’s the perfect opportunity to give your beauty cabinet a warm-weather overhaul. The
best Prime Day beauty deals include summer staples like sunscreen, bronzer, and lip gloss, but it’s an equally good time to stock up on year-round essentials like moisturizer, shampoo, and body wash, because everything will be on sale for up to 80% off. Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
The only catch?
Amazon’s best Prime Day deals tend to sell out quickly, so you if you see something you want, you’ll want to act fast. To make things easier for you, our editors are working around the clock and updating the best Prime Day beauty deals here — so keep checking back and hitting that refresh button. 1 30% Off This Cult-Favorite Mascara
When one of the most popular drugstore mascaras of all time goes on sale, you buy it: it's as simple as that. Not only does
essence Lash Princess mascara have a devoted following IRL, but it's been awarded over 110,000 five-star Amazon ratings as well. Stock up on a few tubes while they're cheap so you're set for the rest of the year. 2 29% Off These Facial Razors For Dermaplaning & Shaping Your Brows
These
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razors are so handy. Not only are they perfect for grooming and shaping your brows, but you can also use them for dermaplaning (aka removing all the peach fuzz off your skin so your makeup glides on more smoothly). Right now, these cult-favorite tools, which boast over 100,000 Amazon reviews, are being sold in a pack of three for a bargain price. 3 75% Off This Set Of Makeup Brushes With Over 55,000 5-Star Ratings
This
14-piece set of makeup brushes has clocked more than 55,000 five-star ratings and an overall score of 4.6 stars on Amazon, and the nylon-bristled brushes can be used to apply everything from foundation to eyeliner. One reviewer described: “Terrific brush set! They're soft, strong, durable, easy to clean.” Make sure to click the coupon box for an extra 10% off before you check out. 4 50% Off A Pack Of 40 Pimple Patches
Heal pimples and reduce inflammation with these vegan
pimple patches, which work to calm and flatten blemishes using ingredients like tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica. Since they’re transparent, you can wear them on Zoom calls or while running errands without anyone noticing. 5 45% Off This Mascara That Gives You A Fanned-Out Look
Another cult-favorite mascara that’s on sale for Prime Day,
Maybelline Lash Sensational uses 10 layers of bristles to give you long, voluminous lashes, while its curved shape helps create a fanned-out effect. Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers awarded this a five-star review or rating after purchasing it. 6 44% Off This Foot File For Spa-Quality Pedicures At Home
Remove tough calluses and dry skin from your feet without pain or the cost of a salon pedicure with this popular
foot file and callus remover. The lightweight foot rasp can be used on wet or dry skin and boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, courtesy of more than 57,000 reviews. 7 24% Off This Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush
Give your scalp a deeper clean and a relaxing massage with this
silicone shampoo brush. The brush helps remove product buildup and flakes, feels amazing (especially after wearing your hair in a tight ponytail or bun), and has been awarded over 60,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. 8 44% Off This Collagen Powder For Stronger Hair, Skin, & Nails
This best-selling, unflavored
collagen powder can be added to smoothies, coffee, and food, making it a super-easy supplement to incorporate into your routine. It's keto-friendly and gluten-free, and has been awarded over 65,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. 9 23% Off This Best-Selling Luxury Eyebrow Pencil Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is quite possibly the most popular brow product of all time. So when it goes on sale — which isn't often — it's worth stocking up on. This ultra-fine pencil makes it easy to sketch on natural-looking brow hairs, and the creamy formula never skips or tugs. Choose from 12 shades, including hard-to-find "Strawburn." 10 40% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled Electric Toothbrush From Oral-B
This
smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case. 11 30% Off Grande Cosmetics’ Cult-Favorite Lash Serum
This cult-favorite
lash serum is formulated with peptides, vitamins, and amino acids to help your lashes look longer and thicker in four to six weeks. Simply apply to your lash line once a day and find out why more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars on the site. 12 30% Off The Tried-&-True Mario Badescu Facial Spray
Give your skin an instant refresh with the cult-classic
Mario Badescu facial spray, which is packed with hydrating aloe and soothing rosewater. It’s earned a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon based on over 35,000 reviews, so it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll love it, too. 13 44% Off This Popular Crest Whitestrips Kit
This
Crest Whitestrips kit comes with everything you need to get whiter teeth at home, including 20 whitening strips and two 1-hour express whitening strips. It’s wildly popular on Amazon, where it has an overall 4.6-star rating from over 45,000 Amazon shoppers — so grab one for yourself before it’s gone. 14 33% Off This Crest 3D White Whitestrips Kit With An LED Light
Boost the whitening and brightening potential of
Crest Whitestrips with an accompanying LED light that accelerates your results and lasts up to 36 months. The kit comes with 10 treatments and boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon. 15 43% Off This Gentle, Derm-Favorite Cleanser
This
gentle face wash is safe for all skin types, but works particularly well if you have sensitive or easily irritated skin. Its fragrance-free, non-foaming formula has garnered it a cult-like following among drugstore beauty enthusiasts and dermatologists alike. With 25,000 Amazon reviews (and counting) and a 4.6-star overall rating, this best-selling cleanser is a foolproof Prime Day purchase. Clip the coupon at checkout and you'll get a massive 43% off if you act fast. 16 30% Off OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
From cult-favorite brand OPI comes the
Nail Envy nail strengthener, which has garnered a 4.5-star rating after 24,000 reviews. Formulated with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, it fortifies nails so they won't crack, bend, or break... no matter what. 17 48% Off An 8-Pack Of Gillette Fusion Power Men's Razor Blades
The refills in
this pack of Gillette razor blades are compatible with all Gillette five-blade razor models, and fans on Amazon love them. They boast an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars, with over 26,000 perfect five-star ratings. 18 55% Off This Gua Sha Tool For Pro-Level Facials At Home
For an instant at-home facial massage, reach for this
gua sha tool that has more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Made from genuine jade, it can also be used on your neck, feet, arms, and more — or anywhere else that could use some soothing TLC. 19 43% Off The Cult-Favorite MIZANI 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Moisturize your locks with this cult-favorite
leave-in conditioning spray, made with nourishing coconut extract and fennel seed oil. It's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.6-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews. Designed for all hair types and textures, it promises to repair damage while it detangles. 20 30% Off The Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor, Plus 4 Blade Refills
Far from flimsy, the metal handle on the
Venus Extra Smooth Platinum razor has garnered high praise from reviewers, including one who wrote,"I love the handle, it just looks really nice and is easy to hold." Plus, the pivoting razor comes with four refills, which feature five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave, to get you started. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon thus far, it's a tried-and-true option. 21 36% Off An 8-Pack Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills
Designed to be gentle on sensitive skin that’s prone to razor bumps, these
Gillette razor blades come in a pack of eight, and have a "lubrastrip" that allows the razor to glide over your skin without causing any irritation. With 1,400 reviews and counting, these best-selling blade refills have earned a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon. 22 33% Off The Bioderma Micellar Water Everyone Should Have On Their Top Shelf
Stock up on the cult-favorite
Bioderma micellar water while this deal lasts. With 4.7 stars overall after more than 22,000 reviews, customers loves how gentle it is while it effectively removes makeup and other impurities. No alcohol, oils, or parabens here either. 23 55% Off A Conair Blow Dryer
This
ceramic hair dryer features ionic technology designed to reduce frizz as you dry your hair. With three heat and two speed settings, this hair tool is super customizable to your preferences and hair needs. Normally nearly $50, if you clip the coupon at checkout you can get a combined 55% off while Prime Day lasts. 24 30% Off This Multitasking Hair Treatment From Matrix
Give your hair some all-in-one-love with the
Matrix Miracle Creator treatment. Suitable for all hair types, the leave-in product strengthens strands, hydrates, reduces unwanted frizz, and adds shine. It's beloved by users, boasting a 4.5-star average rating after more than 8,000 reviews 25 40% Off A 12-Pack Of Gillette5 Men's Razor Blade Refills
These
Gillette razor blade refills are sold in a pack of 12, and each one has five blades with a lubrication strip for a close, comfortable shave. They have an impressive overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon from over 17,000 shoppers. 26 30% Off This “Miracle” Nail & Cuticle Oil
More than 10,000 customers have given this
nail and cuticle oil a perfect five-star rating, with many writing things like "it's a miracle!" and "absolutely amazing." There's no better time to see the magic for yourself (or stock up) than Prime Day. 27 30% Off The Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Kit
This
intimate grooming kit from Gillette Venus comes with a razor that has an ergonomic handle as well as a moisturizer and 2-in-1 shave gel cleanser, both of which have been tested by dermatologists and gynecologists. The fan-favorite set boasts over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. 28 51% Off A 28-Serving Jug Of Garden of Life Collagen Powder
This
collagen powder may help promote healthy skin, hair, and nails. Garden of Life's grass-fed collagen powder has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, and this big jar will keep you stocked for 28 servings. 29 30% Off This 2-in-1 Primer & Mascara From RevitaLash Cosmetics
Get two amazing lash-enhancing products in one with this
RevitaLash Cosmetics dual-sided volume set. On one end there's an indigo primer designed to nourish your lashes and create a buildable base. On the other end there's water-resistant mascara to give your lashes gorgeous length and volume. The formula is oil-free, hypoallergenic, and vegan. 30 30% Off COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
This cult-favorite
humidity-proof spray keeps unwanted frizz at bay and creates silkier, smoother strands with just a few sprays before you style and blow-dry your hair. This luxurious mist boasts a 4.3-star rating and more than 23,000 reviews. You’ll reach for this every time you use heat-styling tools. 31 30% Off A 20-Pack Of Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor Refills
Stock up on your shaving essentials with this
20-pack of razor refills from Gillette. Each blade refill promises up to 15 shaves, so you'll be set for a while. And those with sensitive skin will especially love the proprietary microfin blades and lubricating gel strip that deliver a smooth shave without the irritation. 32 30% Off This Luxury Brow-Enhancing Serum From Grande Cosmetics
This cult-favorite
brow serum uses plant extracts, botanical oils, and proteins to encourage faster, healthier brow growth in just six to eight weeks. With over 1,300 five-star ratings, Amazon customers agree that it makes brows look thicker and fuller, even on the sparsest of brows and bald spots. Grab this luxury serum before it’s gone. 33 50% Off This Firming Eye Cream From Peter Thomas Roth
A powerful blend of peptides, panthenol, and retinyl palmitate (a gentler derivative of retinol) in this cult-favorite
Peter Thomas Roth eye cream work to temporarily tighten and brighten your under-eyes, while plants extracts offer a hydrating kick. Today, you can take advantage of a serious bargain on this luxury eye cream. 34 30% Off The OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray
Banish nail polish smudges for good with this
top coat spray. Just spritz it on at the very end and 60 seconds later, nails are good to go. You can even use it in between manicures to amp up the shine. No wonder it has 4.5 stars overall after more than 3,000 customers have chimed in. 35 30% Off A Mineral Sunscreen That’s Safe For Sensitive Skin
This popular
mineral sunscreen has broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It's water-resistant, leaves a matte finish, and is free of fragrance that can irritate sensitive skin. Get a tube or two for yourself this Prime Day while this amazing deal lasts. 36 50% Off The Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray
Protect your hair from heat damage with this popular
blow-dry spray with over 10,000 five-star ratings. This lightweight formula decreases blow-dry time by 50% and keeps strands smooth, glossy, and soft. 37 35% Off A MIZANI Hair Oil You Can Also Use On Your Face
A blend of nourishing oils like coconut, jojoba, and sunflower in this
MIZANI leave-in treatment adds hydration, definition, and a natural-looking sheen to all hair types, without added weight or greasiness. The mostly-natural formula works beautifully as a face oil, as well. 38 32% Off A 4-Pack Of Gillette Venus Sensitive Skin Razor Refills
This
four-pack of razor refills is compatible with any Gillette Venus razor handle, and they're ideal for sensitive skin. The five-blade razors remove hair in just one pass, and they're complemented by a moisture ribbon that soothes and hydrates skin while preventing irritation. 39 58% Off An LED Ring Light To Softly Illuminate Your Face
This 14-inch
LED ring light is perfect for illuminating your face while you do your makeup, jump on a Zoom, or film a video. With the backing of 8,000 Amazon reviewers and a 4.7-star rating overall, this popular lighting solution comes with its own stand, carrying case, smartphone clamp, and button to shutter images or stop and start recording videos. 40 30% Off Gillette Fusion5 Men's Razor Blade Refills
Stock up on
Gillette razor blade refills with this incredible deal, which has more than 7,500 reviews. The set includes 10 Fushion5 razor blades and two Fushion5 ProGlide razor blades, each of which features a lubrication strip to provide moisture for the most soothing shave. 41 49% Off A 6-Pack Of Dental Floss Sticks
Stock up on your flossing essentials with this value pack of Oral-B Glide
dental floss picks. They feature a minty-fresh Scope flavor and they're designed to slide effortlessly through teeth to make flossing less of a chore.