Absolutely Amazing Prime Day Beauty Deals That Are Selling Out Fast

Amazon Prime Day has arrived early this year (on June 21 and 22, to be specific), so it’s the perfect opportunity to give your beauty cabinet a warm-weather overhaul. The best Prime Day beauty deals include summer staples like sunscreen, bronzer, and lip gloss, but it’s an equally good time to stock up on year-round essentials like moisturizer, shampoo, and body wash, because everything will be on sale for up to 80% off.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

The only catch? Amazon’s best Prime Day deals tend to sell out quickly, so you if you see something you want, you’ll want to act fast. To make things easier for you, our editors are working around the clock and updating the best Prime Day beauty deals here — so keep checking back and hitting that refresh button.

1 30% Off This Cult-Favorite Mascara Amazon essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99 $3.49 - See On Amazon When one of the most popular drugstore mascaras of all time goes on sale, you buy it: it's as simple as that. Not only does essence Lash Princess mascara have a devoted following IRL, but it's been awarded over 110,000 five-star Amazon ratings as well. Stock up on a few tubes while they're cheap so you're set for the rest of the year.

2 29% Off These Facial Razors For Dermaplaning & Shaping Your Brows Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Eyebrow & Facial Razor (3 Pack) $6.99 $4.99 - See On Amazon These Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razors are so handy. Not only are they perfect for grooming and shaping your brows, but you can also use them for dermaplaning (aka removing all the peach fuzz off your skin so your makeup glides on more smoothly). Right now, these cult-favorite tools, which boast over 100,000 Amazon reviews, are being sold in a pack of three for a bargain price.

3 75% Off This Set Of Makeup Brushes With Over 55,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon BS-MALL 14 Piece Makeup Brush Set $35.99 $8.90 - See On Amazon This 14-piece set of makeup brushes has clocked more than 55,000 five-star ratings and an overall score of 4.6 stars on Amazon, and the nylon-bristled brushes can be used to apply everything from foundation to eyeliner. One reviewer described: “Terrific brush set! They're soft, strong, durable, easy to clean.” Make sure to click the coupon box for an extra 10% off before you check out.

4 50% Off A Pack Of 40 Pimple Patches Amazon Avarelle Acne Pimple Patch (40 Count) $10.50 $6.79 - See On Amazon Heal pimples and reduce inflammation with these vegan pimple patches, which work to calm and flatten blemishes using ingredients like tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica. Since they’re transparent, you can wear them on Zoom calls or while running errands without anyone noticing.

5 45% Off This Mascara That Gives You A Fanned-Out Look Amazon Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara $8.99 $4.98 - See On Amazon Another cult-favorite mascara that’s on sale for Prime Day, Maybelline Lash Sensational uses 10 layers of bristles to give you long, voluminous lashes, while its curved shape helps create a fanned-out effect. Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers awarded this a five-star review or rating after purchasing it.

6 44% Off This Foot File For Spa-Quality Pedicures At Home Amazon Colossal foot file and callus remover $9.95 $5.57 - See On Amazon Remove tough calluses and dry skin from your feet without pain or the cost of a salon pedicure with this popular foot file and callus remover. The lightweight foot rasp can be used on wet or dry skin and boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, courtesy of more than 57,000 reviews.

8 44% Off This Collagen Powder For Stronger Hair, Skin, & Nails Amazon Collagen Peptides Powder $34.99 $19.57 - See On Amazon This best-selling, unflavored collagen powder can be added to smoothies, coffee, and food, making it a super-easy supplement to incorporate into your routine. It's keto-friendly and gluten-free, and has been awarded over 65,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

9 23% Off This Best-Selling Luxury Eyebrow Pencil Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz $21 $16.10 - See On Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is quite possibly the most popular brow product of all time. So when it goes on sale — which isn't often — it's worth stocking up on. This ultra-fine pencil makes it easy to sketch on natural-looking brow hairs, and the creamy formula never skips or tugs. Choose from 12 shades, including hard-to-find "Strawburn."

10 40% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled Electric Toothbrush From Oral-B Amazon Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $100 $54.99 - See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

11 30% Off Grande Cosmetics’ Cult-Favorite Lash Serum Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL $65 $45.50 - See On Amazon This cult-favorite lash serum is formulated with peptides, vitamins, and amino acids to help your lashes look longer and thicker in four to six weeks. Simply apply to your lash line once a day and find out why more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars on the site.

13 44% Off This Popular Crest Whitestrips Kit Amazon Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit $49.98 $27.96 - See On Amazon This Crest Whitestrips kit comes with everything you need to get whiter teeth at home, including 20 whitening strips and two 1-hour express whitening strips. It’s wildly popular on Amazon, where it has an overall 4.6-star rating from over 45,000 Amazon shoppers — so grab one for yourself before it’s gone.

14 33% Off This Crest 3D White Whitestrips Kit With An LED Light Amazon Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light $59.69 $39.99 - See On Amazon Boost the whitening and brightening potential of Crest Whitestrips with an accompanying LED light that accelerates your results and lasts up to 36 months. The kit comes with 10 treatments and boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon.

15 43% Off This Gentle, Derm-Favorite Cleanser Amazon Cetaphil Hydrating Gentle Skin Cleanser $15.99 $9.12 - See On Amazon This gentle face wash is safe for all skin types, but works particularly well if you have sensitive or easily irritated skin. Its fragrance-free, non-foaming formula has garnered it a cult-like following among drugstore beauty enthusiasts and dermatologists alike. With 25,000 Amazon reviews (and counting) and a 4.6-star overall rating, this best-selling cleanser is a foolproof Prime Day purchase. Clip the coupon at checkout and you'll get a massive 43% off if you act fast.

18 55% Off This Gua Sha Tool For Pro-Level Facials At Home Amazon Rena Chris Gua Sha Facial Tool $21.99 $9.99 - See On Amazon For an instant at-home facial massage, reach for this gua sha tool that has more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Made from genuine jade, it can also be used on your neck, feet, arms, and more — or anywhere else that could use some soothing TLC.

20 30% Off The Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor, Plus 4 Blade Refills Amazon Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor + 4 Blade Refills $22.94 $16.06 - See On Amazon Far from flimsy, the metal handle on the Venus Extra Smooth Platinum razor has garnered high praise from reviewers, including one who wrote,"I love the handle, it just looks really nice and is easy to hold." Plus, the pivoting razor comes with four refills, which feature five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave, to get you started. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon thus far, it's a tried-and-true option.

21 36% Off An 8-Pack Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills Amazon Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills (8 Count) $25.09 $16.06 - See On Amazon Designed to be gentle on sensitive skin that’s prone to razor bumps, these Gillette razor blades come in a pack of eight, and have a "lubrastrip" that allows the razor to glide over your skin without causing any irritation. With 1,400 reviews and counting, these best-selling blade refills have earned a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon.

22 33% Off The Bioderma Micellar Water Everyone Should Have On Their Top Shelf Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $14.91 $9.99 - See On Amazon Stock up on the cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water while this deal lasts. With 4.7 stars overall after more than 22,000 reviews, customers loves how gentle it is while it effectively removes makeup and other impurities. No alcohol, oils, or parabens here either.

23 55% Off A Conair Blow Dryer Amazon INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR 1875 Watt AC Motor Pro Hair Dryer $44.99 $20.24 - See On Amazon This ceramic hair dryer features ionic technology designed to reduce frizz as you dry your hair. With three heat and two speed settings, this hair tool is super customizable to your preferences and hair needs. Normally nearly $50, if you clip the coupon at checkout you can get a combined 55% off while Prime Day lasts.

29 30% Off This 2-in-1 Primer & Mascara From RevitaLash Cosmetics Amazon RevitaLash Cosmetics Double-Ended Volume Set $34.50 $25.15 - See On Amazon Get two amazing lash-enhancing products in one with this RevitaLash Cosmetics dual-sided volume set. On one end there's an indigo primer designed to nourish your lashes and create a buildable base. On the other end there's water-resistant mascara to give your lashes gorgeous length and volume. The formula is oil-free, hypoallergenic, and vegan.

31 30% Off A 20-Pack Of Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor Refills Amazon Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor, 20 Refills $39.99 $27.99 - See On Amazon Stock up on your shaving essentials with this 20-pack of razor refills from Gillette. Each blade refill promises up to 15 shaves, so you'll be set for a while. And those with sensitive skin will especially love the proprietary microfin blades and lubricating gel strip that deliver a smooth shave without the irritation.

32 30% Off This Luxury Brow-Enhancing Serum From Grande Cosmetics Amazon GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $70 $49 - See On Amazon This cult-favorite brow serum uses plant extracts, botanical oils, and proteins to encourage faster, healthier brow growth in just six to eight weeks. With over 1,300 five-star ratings, Amazon customers agree that it makes brows look thicker and fuller, even on the sparsest of brows and bald spots. Grab this luxury serum before it’s gone.

34 30% Off The OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray Amazon OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray $10.95 $7.67 - See On Amazon Banish nail polish smudges for good with this top coat spray. Just spritz it on at the very end and 60 seconds later, nails are good to go. You can even use it in between manicures to amp up the shine. No wonder it has 4.5 stars overall after more than 3,000 customers have chimed in.

35 30% Off A Mineral Sunscreen That’s Safe For Sensitive Skin Amazon MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme $30 $21 - See On Amazon This popular mineral sunscreen has broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It's water-resistant, leaves a matte finish, and is free of fragrance that can irritate sensitive skin. Get a tube or two for yourself this Prime Day while this amazing deal lasts.

39 58% Off An LED Ring Light To Softly Illuminate Your Face Amazon Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light $79.99 $69.99 - See On Amazon This 14-inch LED ring light is perfect for illuminating your face while you do your makeup, jump on a Zoom, or film a video. With the backing of 8,000 Amazon reviewers and a 4.7-star rating overall, this popular lighting solution comes with its own stand, carrying case, smartphone clamp, and button to shutter images or stop and start recording videos.