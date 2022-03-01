The Skin Care Products TZR Editors Are Shopping From Dermstore's Latest Sale

Any beauty aficionado knows that a well curated arsenal of skin care tailored to your particular skin type is essential. Where some might generally need anti-aging products others might specifically be in the market for a hyaluronic acid cream (hint: this one by Beautystat is legit). Regardless, it takes time to find your perfect lineup of products. That being said, the process of narrowing it down can be tedious and expensive.

And, as you well know, that’s simply one aspect of your overall routine. You’ve still got haircare and makeup products to add into the mix. That’s why when an epic beauty sale rolls around, it’s no small matter, especially when it’s a sale at a major beauty retailer like Dermstore. Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event, happening now through Thursday March 10 allows beauty lovers to shop a selection of skin, hair, and makeup products for up to 20% off.

Trust: This event is good. The list of brands includes topshelf favorites like Skinmedica, Dr. Dennis Gross, and Kate Somerville. It also includes some budget-friendly brands like Paula’s Choice. If you’ve been eyeing pricey devices like the Nuface, now’s your chance, and in the hair department, have your pick from the likes of Briogeo and Unite. As for makeup: Ilia, Beautyblender, and Bare Minerals are among the many brands to choose from.

Below, to get you started, the TZR beauty team shares their top picks from the sale. Just use the code ‘REFRESH’ at checkout. And as a reminder, you have until next Thursday to secure the bag.

“This is my everyday skin tint, so I would definitely stock up during a sale. It gives my skin a dewy sheen, while providing a surprisingly generous amount of coverage. The best part? It's made with zinc, which can soothe breakouts, and an SPF of 40.” — Faith Xue, Executive Beauty Director, Lifestyle

"If I'm going to shell out serious cash for a topical skin care treatment, I want a product that has clinical results to back up the claims. SkinMedica's cult-favorite TNS Serum goes to work on those signs of premature aging, helping to lift, smooth fine lines, and even out skin texture and tone. I've gone through at least three bottles and it's worth every penny in my beauty editor opinion, so snagging it during a sale is a no-brainer." — Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor

“I just recently discovered this moisturizer from Black-owned skin care brand Beautystat and I’m obsessed. I’m usually not a big fan of moisturizers; due to having oily skin I usually just layer up on hydrating serums, but this cream is the perfect texture — not too light but it has a sort of balm like feeling as well and it leaves my skin feeling so smooth and soft. Not to mention it’s oil free which is a huge win for my prone-to-clogging pores. I’ll definitely be stocking up.” — Annie Blay, Associate Beauty News Editor

“I love this creamy, gentle cleanser. It removes all of my makeup without stripping my skin, and has a really nice soothing scent that makes me look forward to using it every day and night. It's a staple!” — Faith Xue

“Even though I did accutane for a year, I still get hormonal acne flare-ups along my jawline. This retexturizing serum helps keep my comedones at bay — especially during that time of the month. It’s made with retinol to help smooth texture, but also has ferulic acid to help counteract the irritation caused by retinol (so I can use it daily if I need to).” — Taylor Jean Stephan, Beauty News Writer

“I am really big on sunscreen. I don't typically wear a lot of makeup so I like to protect myself by slathering on sunscreen throughout the day. Since I'm not used to a ton on my face, it was imperative to find a lightweight formula that didn't feel too thick on the skin. Unseen SPF 40 is by far my favorite sunscreen on the market. It is weightless and oil-free, leaving my skin slightly glowy and protected. The red algae helps protect against blue light harm from smartphones, tablets and computers — which I've been increasingly using more and more while working from home. Not to mention, it is pocket sized and can be thrown in a purse or carry-on at all times.” Natasha Marsh — Beauty Features Writer